SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $280,242.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,134.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.56 or 0.00767152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00214329 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018542 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

