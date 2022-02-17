Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 5%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 617,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 296,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.67 million and a P/E ratio of -36.88.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

