Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.14.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

