Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SARTF. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$407.75 during midday trading on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $359.05 and a 12-month high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.