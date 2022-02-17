Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,736 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.37% of Scientific Games worth $109,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

