SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the January 15th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEDS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

