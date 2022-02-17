SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $3.85 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.03.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.