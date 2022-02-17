SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $3.85 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.03.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

