Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) VP Sells $260,169.60 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Senseonics stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,670,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 453,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,425,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 791,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 353,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
