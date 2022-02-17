Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) VP Sells $260,169.60 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Senseonics stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,670,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 453,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,425,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 791,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 353,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

