SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.
SFL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89. SFL has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SFL (SFL)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.