SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

SFL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89. SFL has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SFL by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SFL by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

