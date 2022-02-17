Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.80

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.80 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.15 ($0.38), with a volume of 6775173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.44).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.89 and a quick ratio of 17.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.36. The stock has a market cap of £60.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74.
Shield Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:STX)
