Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.80

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.80 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.15 ($0.38), with a volume of 6775173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.89 and a quick ratio of 17.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.36. The stock has a market cap of £60.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

