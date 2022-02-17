Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Increases By 33.0%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.14. 1,696,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,473. Capri has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

