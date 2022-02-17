Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Increases By 63.7%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 319,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CBIO opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 37.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBIO. Jonestrading downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

