Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Drops By 25.3%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 358,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,098,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,323. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

