Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Drops By 33.0%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FedEx stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,747. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.58 and a 200 day moving average of $248.29.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.