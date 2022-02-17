Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Increases By 60.0%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

