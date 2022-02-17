Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Increases By 32.5%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,900 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 731,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freedom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 94.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 3.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Freedom by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRHC traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $62.26. 147,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. Freedom has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freedom will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

