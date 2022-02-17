Short Interest in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Declines By 23.8%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ GNPX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 755,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,564,034. Genprex has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genprex by 279.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 354,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genprex by 105.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 323,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genprex by 857.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 176,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Genprex by 137.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 156,275 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

