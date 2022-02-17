Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Decreases By 25.0%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Highway at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,348. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48. Highway has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Highway’s payout ratio is currently 400.07%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

