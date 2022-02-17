Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Increases By 47.1%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ remained flat at $$9.76 on Thursday. 149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,901. KL Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,866 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $16,582,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,693,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 1,348,953 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 174.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,387,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 882,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

