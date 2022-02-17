Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declines By 29.5%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at $108,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $301,000.

NYSE JHAA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 14,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

