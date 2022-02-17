Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Declines By 33.2%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 876,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

