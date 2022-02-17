Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Increases By 50.7%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS PTCHF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 73,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.04.
PureTech Health Company Profile
