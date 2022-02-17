Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Increases By 50.7%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS PTCHF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 73,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.