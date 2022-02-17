Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Decreases By 36.4%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
OTCMKTS RMGGF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.55.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
