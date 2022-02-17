Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Decreases By 36.4%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS RMGGF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.55.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

