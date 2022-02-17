Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Drops By 24.5%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 97,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SBET traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 60,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,051. SharpLink Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the period.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

