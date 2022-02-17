Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Drops By 29.7%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EDTK remained flat at $$1.36 during midday trading on Thursday. 117,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

