Short Interest in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) Rises By 34.1%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Velo3D stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 4,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91. Velo3D has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLD. Bank of America began coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

