Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.70. 162,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,159. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $95.66 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

