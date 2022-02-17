Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 11.6% Higher

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 264,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,252,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, cut their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

