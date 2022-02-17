SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.15.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

