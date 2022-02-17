Southern (NYSE:SO) Announces Earnings Results

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 297,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,297. Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Southern alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.