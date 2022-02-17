SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,315,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 10,853,599 shares.The stock last traded at $177.21 and had previously closed at $174.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.04.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,490,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.