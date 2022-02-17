SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,746 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.7% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $93,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after buying an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,661,000 after acquiring an additional 565,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,740,000 after acquiring an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,923,000 after acquiring an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter.
SPDW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,855. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
