SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.20. 90,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

