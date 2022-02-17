SpreadCoin (SPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $18,361.07

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, SpreadCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SpreadCoin has a total market cap of $18,361.07 and approximately $7.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SpreadCoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpreadCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpreadCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.