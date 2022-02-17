Starbucks (SBUX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $108.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $132.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $129.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $130.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

1/7/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.05. 6,574,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,037,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

