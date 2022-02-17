STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.
Shares of NYSE STM traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,855. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.