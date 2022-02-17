STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,855. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

