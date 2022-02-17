StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE DIT opened at $163.98 on Monday. Amcon Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $97.65 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00.

About Amcon Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company operates distribution centers and retail food stores in the Great Plains, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. The Company sells a variety of consumer products, including cigarettes, candy, beverages, groceries, paper products, beauty care products, natural food, frozen products, and institutional food service products.

