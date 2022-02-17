StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of 596.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. CryoLife has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

In other CryoLife news, Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,884,000 after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CryoLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CryoLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,182,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CryoLife by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 148,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CryoLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

