StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $235.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.93. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

