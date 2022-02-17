StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
JVA opened at $4.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24. Coffee has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.48.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
