StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

JVA opened at $4.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24. Coffee has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coffee by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

