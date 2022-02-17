StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MHH opened at $18.74 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.60.
