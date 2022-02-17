StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MHH opened at $18.74 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.