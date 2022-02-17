Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.76 billion-$23.76 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUJHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,799. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

