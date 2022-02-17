SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPWR. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

SPWR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,080. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

