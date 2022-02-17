Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. 129,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,131. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.