Supremex (TSE:SXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.53

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 47681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

