Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.98-$5.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.14.

SYNH traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $80.89. 18,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 66.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

