Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.98-$5.24 EPS.

Syneos Health stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 66.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.