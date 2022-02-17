Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $127,122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $306.79 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.93.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

