Tabor Asset Management LP Sells 12,659 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Tabor Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sonos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonos by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,302,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sonos by 305.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,939. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

