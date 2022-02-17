Tabor Asset Management LP Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 81,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 558,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,950,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.